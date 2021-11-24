Biden Refuses to Apologize after Labeling Kyle Rittenhouse ‘White Supremacist’

The White House is refusing to apologize for President Biden’s depiction of Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist.
Biden attacked then-President Trump during the presidential campaign for not standing up to white supremacists and included a video showing Rittenhouse brandishing a rifle at the Kenosha riots last year, during which he shot two protesters in self-defense.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question about whether the president would apologize to Rittenhouse, saying the kerfuffle is “about a campaign video released last year that used President Trump’s own words during a debate as he refused to condemn white supremacists and militia groups.
“And President Trump didn’t just refuse to condemn militia groups on the debate stage, he actively encouraged them throughout his presidency,” Psaki said.
“So what we’ve seen are the tragic consequences of that — when people think it’s OK to take the law into their own hands instead of allowing law enforcement to do its job.”
Rittenhouse in a recent interview accused Biden of acting out of malice towards him and defaming his character. There is widespread speculation that the teen will file dozens of lawsuits against numerous characters who made false accusations against him before and over the course of the trial, including President Joe Biden.
Mr. Rittenhouse appears to be allowing himself to be made into a “public figure”, which means he will need to prove that those who called him a murderer and a racist knew that they were lying. He still might be able to sue foreign newspapers, since the malice requirement for “public figures” is uniquely American, but he might have trouble proving damages.
Biden is an old dog. Barks loud but quite senile.
There’s been lots of sheker since Covid, but this response takes the cake. This is first-class sheker.
This kid with blood on his hands, doesn’t live in Kenosha, he had someone else buy the rifle because it was illegal for him to buy and possess at the time. He was there looking for trouble. Had he stayed home, two people would still be alive. He should keep his mouth shut and be exceedingly humble.
akuperma, is there a timeline here? He was not a public figure when the damage happened?