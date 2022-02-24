Who Defended The Chareidim? Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion

When members of the secular Hitorerut party in Jerusalem headed by Ofer Berkovitch submitted their proposal to the Jerusalem City Council, they weren’t expecting Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion to comment on it.

Unlike Lion’s usual behavior of disregarding their proposals, this particular proposal, which hinted at employment problems resulting from the non-integration of Chareidim in the work sector, received a fiery response from the mayor.

“I want to take advantage of this proposal in order to say a few words,” Lion said. “The proposal is just a whitewashing of words. You come to the council table, and using nice words, offer to discriminate against certain sectors with the goal of encouraging negative migration of certain sectors and encouraging a different sector to remain in the city. You know what – why should we be indirect – let’s say it directly.”

“What the Hitorerut party wants to do is keep the Chareidim away from the city. You can wrap it in beautiful words, like concern for the ‘productive sector,’ or you can call it by its name – hatred of the Charedim.”

“At the outset, I want to say: I want everyone here in the city. I welcome every young couple who chooses Jerusalem as their place of residence. I’m happy with the avreichim and the students, with the Ashkenazim and the Mizrachim, with the residents of the city center and residents of the outlying neighborhoods. With everyone, and equally. We invest in all sectors, including the Chareidi sector.”

“Recently, I’ve been working on obtaining a budget that will allow recognized high-tech studies in the Chareidi girls’ high schools, which will bring hundreds of senior and economic positions to the city, specifically for the Chareidi sector. I meet with CEOs of huge high-tech companies in Israel and encourage them to open research and development centers here. And they – believe it or not – davka want employees from the Chareidi sector.”

“So instead of coming here with a condescending attitude against an entire public, bringing in populist proposals designed to discriminate against them and push them out, we take action. Of course, I request to remove this proposal from the agenda.”

The Chareidi members of the city council thanked Lion for his assertive stance against the constant incitement against Chareidim by the Hitorerut party.

