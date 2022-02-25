Marjorie Taylor Greene: McConnell “Bought and Paid for by China”

Controversial conservative firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, are “fully bought and paid for by China.”

Greene’s comment was in response to a question from Jones, who asked her whether AOC, “an admitted Communist,” or Mitch McConnell, is more evil.

“Mitch McConnell, he lies to your face,” Greene responded. “He says he’s a Republican. He’s the leader in the Senate of the Republican Party, but he’s married to Elaine Chao, and they’re fully bought and paid for by China on record. And everyone knows it, but no one does anything about it.”

Chao was born in Taiwan and has previously served as the secretary of transportation and the secretary of labor, and had the distinction of being the first Asian American woman appointed to a presidential cabinet.

“They’re literally on the payroll of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party),” Jones added to Greene’s comment. “Absolutely they are, and so are many others.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)