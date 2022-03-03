SWIPE AT BIDEN: Zelensky Says US Only Showed Support for Ukraine after Russia Already Invaded

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it’s a “shame” that support from the US government, including President Joe Biden, only began after the Russian invasion had already commenced.

“I can tell you the truth. It’s a pity it began after the beginning of this war, but we have it. My appreciation to him and to his team. So we can speak now often,” Zelensky told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst.

“The question is not about Biden, it’s more about indecisiveness of the world,” he continued. “The whole world is late with Ukraine.”

He also challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him.

“Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 meters,” he said, referring to photos showing Putin talking to advisors while sitting at a ridiculously long table.

“I don’t bite. What are you afraid of? Any words are more important than shots,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)