VIDEO: Officials Hold Press Conference Following Shocking Attacks on Lakewood Jews

Numerous officials took part in a press conference in Lakewood on Sunday afternoon following a string of violent attacks against Orthodox Jews on Friday.

The suspect, who was apprehended at his home in Manchester Township late Friday night, carjacked an Orthodox Jews; rammed two others, including one who is in critical condition; and nearly stabbed a 21-year-old bochur to death.

Officials at the press conference repeatedly referred to the attacks as terrorism, though terror charges have not yet been added to the suspect’s lengthy list of crimes.

Read the full story on Lakewood Alerts.