HORROR: Russian Troops Drop Suspected Chemical Weapons on Ukrainian City

Ukraine’s Azov Battalion says that Russian troops have dropped a “poisonous substance of unknown origin” from a drone on the city Mariupol – a besieged port city which has already seen over 10,000 civilian deaths.

The Azov Battalion said: “the victims have respiratory failure, vestibulo-atactic syndrome. The consequences of using an unknown substance are being clarified.”

Ivanna Klympush, the chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Integration of Ukraine to the EU, said that it is strongly suspected that the incident is the first time Russia has used chemical weapons against Ukraine.

Just hours before the attack, President Joe Biden said Russia would pay a “severe price” if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine. He didn’t elaborate on what the consequences would be, but he has already ruled out direct confrontation between U.S. or NATO troops and Russia.

Russia has denied using any chemical weapons in Ukraine, but pro-Russian separatists have openly discussed their “need” to use such weaponry.

“There are underground floors, so it makes no sense to take this object by storm. Because you can put a large number of your soldiers and the enemy will not suffer losses as such,” said Eduard Basurin, a representative of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“Therefore, at the moment we need to deal with the blocking of this plant, find all the exits and entrances – in principle, it is possible to do it. And after that, I think, turn to the chemical troops who will find a way to smoke the moles out of their holes.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)