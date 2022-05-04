NO LIES DETECTED: De Blasio Warns Biden, Calls Himself “Expert” in Being Unpopular

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote an op-ed in The Atlantic in which he gives President Joe Biden advice on how to boost his sagging popularity, writing that “when it comes to being unpopular, I’m unfortunately somewhat of an expert.”

“I made my fair share of mistakes. President Biden and the Democratic Party should learn from them,” de Blasio writes, adding that by the time his second term as mayor was ending, he was broadly despised in the Big Apple.

“Why?” de Blasio writes. “I failed to give New Yorkers a clear sense of where I was taking them.”

Saying he faced “crisis after crisis,” Hizzoner said that his connection with New Yorkers was lost after he failed to lay out his “overarching vision for the future.”

Biden is making the same mistake, de Blasio opines.

“As the mayor of New York City, I had one of the loudest megaphones in the country and I failed to use it properly,” he says, adding that Biden should use his much larger megaphone to “show that he truly empathizes with everyday Americans” on kitchen table issues like inflation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)