MINDBLOWING: Man Accused of Killing Cancer-Stricken Wife Wins Republican Primary

A man who stands accused of killing his wife as she was battling cancer won the Republican for his district while sitting in jail and will appear on the November ballot if he is not convicted before then.

Andrew Wilhoite is charged with the March killing of his wife, Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite, who had recently completed her final chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer and was looking to divorce him after catching being unfaithful to their marriage.

The couple got into a fight in late March, during which Andrew is accused of striking her in the head with a concrete flower pot, which killed her. He then is alleged to have placed her body in his car and dumped it in a nearby creek.

Andrew initially lied to police about his whereabouts at the time of her death, but later admitted that he indeed killed her. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. If convicted, he could be facing life in prison or even the death penalty.

On Tuesday, he won a Republican primary for one of the Clinton Township Board seats, three of which are vacated. Wilhoite received 60 votes and two other Republicans each received over 100 votes for the two other seats. There are currently no Democratic candidates to run against him, but non-Republican candidates can still make the ballot.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)