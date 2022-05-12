Anarchy On Israeli Streets As Arabs Abuse Cops, Frighten Civilians [DRAMATIC FOOTAGE]

The Arab violence on the streets of Israel has grown increasingly out of control in recent days.

Following the death of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday, which was likely caused by Palestinians but promptly blamed on Israel, hundreds of Palestinians and Arab-Israelis took to the streets on Wednesday evening, with protests in Jerusalem, Haifa and other cities.

A protest in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Chanina, where Abu Akleh lived, quickly grew violent. Israeli security forces arrived at the area to restore order. Arabs began throwing stones and other objects at the police and blocking intersections on Route 20, which connects Beit Chanina to the Jewish neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev.

In insane footage shown below, two police officers are seen struggling to arrest a suspect who escaped into a Red Cresent ambulance. As the officers tried to extricate the suspect from the ambulance, Arabs on the street sprayed tear gas and spilled water on them. Meanwhile, the ambulance driver took control of the ambulance and floored the gas, sending the police officers flying. They were fortunate to escape serious injury and even death.

In another video circulating on Israeli social media of the riot in Beit Hanina, Israeli drivers waiting at the light are seen removing the Israeli flags from their cars to avoid being targeted by the mob.

In the video below, Arabs attack an Arab teen in Jerusalem.

In another frightening incident on Wednesday evening, a mob of Arabs attacked two Jewish brothers with iron bars and knives in the Old City of Akko.

The policy of Israel Police to avoid drawing their weapons is a dangerous one and Israeli lives are imperiled due to fears of international condemnation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)