Trump Slams Fox News for Ignoring Election Fraud Documentary

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox News for its refusal to “show or discuss” a documentary titled “2000 Mules” by conservative Dinesh D’Souza regarding alleged fraud in the 2020 election.

“Fox News is no longer Fox News,” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social. “They won’t even show or discuss the greatest & most impactful documentary of our time, “2000 Mules.” The Radical Left Democrats are thrilled – They don’t want the TRUTH to get out.”

“Depressing to watch what has happened to Fox!” Trump wrote. “CNN should go Conservative and take over the greatest, strongest, and most powerful BASE in U.S. history. Nobody is watching CNN’s Fake News now so, as I say, what the hell have they got to lose? Sadly, they’re too stupid to make the change!”

The “2000 Mules” documentary’s producers say that “with eyewitness testimony and the pinpoint precision and analytic sophistication of the forensic technique of geotracking, D’Souza demonstrates how an already corrupt system put in place by Democratic Party hacks and ‘community organizers’ was taken over and supercharged by national-level operatives to produce massive voter fraud.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)