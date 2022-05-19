THANKS BIDEN: As Prices Soar, Gas Stations Prepare for $10 a Gallon

If you think record high gas prices are bad enough, hang on to your hat because it might get a lot worse.

Gas station chain 76 in is so sure that prices will continue soaring through the summer that it’s reprogramming its stations in Washington state to be able to show $10 or more per gallon.

A spokesman for 76 said the reprogrammings are being done to “make room” for the possibility of $10 gas.

Meanwhile, some gas stations in Washington have completely run out of gas, with at least 10 stations reportedly dry, including Exxon and Circle K stations.

The soaring price of gasoline – along with the skyrocketing prices of everything else – is likely the biggest hurdle of President Biden’s presidency. In the last month of Donald Trump’s presidency, the average price of gas was $2.41 a gallon; now, it’s $4.56.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)