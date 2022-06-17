AOC v. ADAMS: Socialist Rep. Slams Police Funding as War with NYC Mayor Adams Intensifies

Far-left socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is upping her fight against the moderate wing of the Democratic Party ahead of New York’s June 28 primaries, blasting officials who support increased funding for police amid a dramatic rise in crime in the state.

AOC’s latest comments came as NYC Mayor Eric Adams campaigned for veteran Democrats in Albany who are facing stiff primary challenges from progressive candidates being supported by AOC.

“Sad how many leaders are so committed to the bit of denigrating advocates that they refuse to even consider the possibility that perhaps abandoning youth employment, school funding, housing & community violence interruption to boost already-huge police budgets makes us less safe,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a social media post.

The 32-year-old AOC is allied with the Working Families Party – itself affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America – as they try to oust seven Democratic incumbents with “working-class” candidates.

In opposition to her dreams of a socialist America, Mayor Adams has been joining several incumbents on the campaign trail, including Bronx Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and Harlem Assemblywoman Inez Dickens.

“We are Democrats! We are not socialists!” Dickens emphatically proclaimed at a rally with Mayor Adams.

