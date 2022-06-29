FAKE NEWS: Trump’s Secret Service Driver Says Trump’s Jan. 6 Meltdown NEVER HAPPENED

Former President Trump’s top Secret Service protector said he’s willing to testify that a story told Tuesday to the Jan. 6 committee never happened.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a 25-year-old former assistant to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the committee during public testimony that she heard a wild story about something that occurred on Jan. 6. Hutchinson said she heard secondhand that Trump wanted to go to the Capitol following his rally. When Secret Service agents refused, Trump attacked them and lunged at the steering wheel of the SUV he was in, trying to get the agents to bring him to the Capitol building.

Trump denied that ever happened.

“Her fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol is “sick” and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself – Wouldn’t have even been possible to do such a ridiculous thing,” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social.

Now, Bobby Engel, Trump’s aforementioned top Secret Service protector, is reportedly prepared to testify to the Jan. 6 committee that no such thing ever occurred. Additionally, a source close to Tony Ornato, who supposedly told Hutchinson the story in front of Engel, said he never even heard such a story until Hutchinson’s testimony.

In a statement, the Secret Service said: “The United States Secret Service has been cooperating with the Select Committee since its inception in spring 2021, and will continue to do so, including by responding on the record to the Committee regarding the new allegations surfaced in today’s testimony.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)