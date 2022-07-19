ROTTEN APPLE: Odor Complaints in New York City Hit All-Time High

Let’s face it, the city stinks. And now, the numbers prove it. A New York Post analysis of 311 calls found that odor complaints in New York City are at an all-time high, rising by 54% (over 5,700 calls this year alone) since the same time span in 2021.

“It stinks… we are the best city, but at the same time we are the dirtiest,” one New Yorker said.

A recent ranking also placed New York City as the second-dirtiest city in the world, behind just Rome, Italy.

But Mayor Eric Adams says he doesn’t understand all the complaints.

“Folks see our investment in sanitation, the city has to be clean and I’m seeing the city get cleaner and cleaner,” Adams said. “Maybe I have a New York nose – I’m not smelling the filth. The number one thing I smell right now is pot – like everybody is smoking a joint now, you know?”

