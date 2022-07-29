President Herzog Meets With The Belzer Rebbe

Israeli President Issac Herzog met with the Belzer Rebbe at his home on Wednesday.

UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler also participated in the meeting.

The two discussed a variety of topics, including Ahavas Yisrael, especially during Bein Hameitzarim.

Herzog gifted the Rebbe with a biography of his illustrious grandfather, Chief Rabbi HaRav Yitzchak HaLevi Herzog, which includes an account of the rescue of the Belzer Rebbe HaRav Aharon of Belz and his brother, Rav Mordechai of Bilogray, from Nazi Europe.

Rav Herzog was instrumental in obtaining the necessary documents for the Rebbe’s entry to Eretz Yisrael. When the Rebbe finally reached Aleppo, Syria, HaRav Herzog, who was then on a secret trip to Turkey to rescue Jewish children, especially arranged the trip so he could greet the Rebbe in Aleppo, where he was again instrumental in assisting the Rebbe by intervening with the Syrian authorities.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)