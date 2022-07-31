WATCH: Thousands Attend Gaavad’s Levaya: Bittul Melacha, Mosdos Chinuch Closed [VIDEOS & PHOTOS[

The levaya of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Tuvia Weiss, z’tl, the Gaavad of the Eidah HaChareidis, who was niftar on Shabbos, began on Sunday morning from his home in the Givat Moshe neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Prior to the levaya, the Gaavad’s talmid, HaGaon HaRav Pinchas Breuer, appointed the Gaavad’s only son, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Zalman Weiss, as the Rav of the Gaavad’s Beis Medrash and the Nasi of the Kollel.

The Badatz Eidah HaChareidis announced a “bittul melacha” and ordered all stores along the route of the levaya to close their doors. All mosdos chinuch, yeshivos and kollelim affiliated with the Badatz throughout Israel were closed on Sunday and students, bochurim, and avreichim traveled to Yerushalayim for the levaya.

The thousands of aveilim accompanied the mitah from Rechov Givat Moshe to the Zupnik buildings of the Eidah HaChareidis near Kikar H’Shabbat, where hespedim were given by the members of the Badatz.

Afterward, the levaya continued to Har HaZeisim, where the Gaavad was buried next to his wife, a’h.

הפריסה הגדולה של כוחות מד״א – צוות הצלה כעת בהלווית גאב״ד העדה החרדית הגרי״ט וייס זצ״ל. בפריסה: חמישה ניידות טיפול נמרץ, 12 אמבולנסים רגילים, ניידת תאר״ן, 2 טרקטרונים, 15 אופנועים, 10 צוותי עזרה ראשונה וכ-300 מתנדבים שפרוסים לאורך כל מסע הלוויה. pic.twitter.com/G4npWacMfR — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) July 31, 2022

עומד ומשמש: הרב יצחק קליין מנהל המרכז הרפואי במכבי עומד ומוזג מים קרים לאלפים שעוברים בלוויה של הגאב"ד ליד המרכז הרפואי של מכבי ברחוב שטראוס בירושלים. מהם ילמדו וכן יעשו pic.twitter.com/Mk51u7wHjg — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) July 31, 2022

