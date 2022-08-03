WATCH: Saudi Iman At Mecca: “Oh Allah, Annihilate The Jews”

A Saudi cleric prayed for G-d to “bring annihilation upon the plundering and occupying Jews” in a Friday night sermon at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, according to a video translated by The Middle East Media Research Institute.

“Oh Allah, bring annihilation upon the plundering and occupying Jews for they are no match for you,” said Imam Saleh Bin Al-Humayd.

“Oh Allah, bring down upon them Your punishment from which criminals cannot escape. Oh Allah, we make You our shield against them and take refuge with You against their evil.”

Al-Humayd is currently one of the nine Imams of the Grand Mosque of Mecca. He is also a member of the Assembly of Saudi Arabia since 1993 and served as Speaker of Majlis al-Shura from February 2002 to February 2009.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)