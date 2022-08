Arabs hurled Molotov cocktails and stones at Border Police officers near Kever Rochel on Tuesday.

One of the Arabs spotted hurling a Molotov cocktail was arrested as he was trying to flee the scene.

In related news, IDF soldiers operated overnight Tuesday in a number of Arabs towns in Yehudah and Shomron and arrested 12 wanted terrorists. The detainees were transferred to security forces for questioning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)