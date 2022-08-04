WATCH: HaRav Edelstein: “Daven for Jewish Children Who Aren’t Taught Shema Yisrael”

Gedolei Yisrael on Tuesday participated in a conference for Keren Hahasaot, an organization that provides transportation for children to attend Chinuch Atzmai kiruv schools from lower-income areas in the periphery.

The conference took place at the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein and was attended by HaGaon HaRav Berel Povarsky, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Povarsky, Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, and other Rabbanim.

“Chaval that to our sorrow, there are Jewish children that aren’t receiving chinuch – chinuch of Yahadus, chinuch of emunah, what Shema Yisrael is, what ahavas HaTorah is, what yiras Shamayim is,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “Sadly, there’s a tzibur like this that is lacking the entire chinuch of Yiddishkeit.”

“There are tefillos for this, in the nusach of השיבנו אבינו לתורתך. We ask rachamim for all of Klal Yisrael. Tefillah is something that can help. It’s also dependent on zechuyos, on the zechuyos of each one who needs to return b’teshuvah.”

“The tefillah of השיבנו לתורתך וקרבנו לעבודתך והחזירנו בתשובה שלמה לפניך – we ask rachamim for all of Klal Yisrael every day, three times a day – ask for rachamim.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)