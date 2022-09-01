Lebanese Ministers Caught On Video Throwing Rocks Into Israel

Two Lebanese government ministers threw rocks into Israel while on a tour of southern Lebanon.

A video of the incident, aired on the Lebanese Al-Jadeed TV channel on Tuesday, was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

During the tour with eight Lebanese cabinet members, Energy Minister Dr. Walid Fayad and Social Affairs Minister Dr. Hector Hajjar took the opportunity to show off their hatred of Israel by throwing rocks across the border. The other ministers egged them on, with comments such as: “Throw it and the wind will carry it further,” and “Practice makes perfect!”

Fayad and Hajjar are both affiliated with Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement. Fayad is a regular participant in recent discussions with US envoy Amos Hochstein on efforts to reach a maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

