Under Gunfire: IDF Forces Carry Out Numerous Counterrorism Raids [Videos]

IDF forces, Shin Bet operatives and Border Police officers operated overnight Sunday in a number of locations in Yehudah and Shomron, carrying out numerous raids and arresting 12 terror suspects.

Undercover Border Police officers and the IDF’s Nachal Unit operating in Jenin arrested four terror suspects and seized weapons, explosive devices and two flak jackets.

During the operation in Jenin, local Arabs opened fire and threw Molotov cocktails and other objects at the Israeli security forces, who responded with gunfire, injuring at least three Palestinians, at least one seriously.

In addition, after forces surrounded a home of wanted suspects, one of them attempted to escape and was shot and wounded by the forces. IDF forces also opened fire on terrorists who shot at them while they were leaving the city, injuring at least one Palestinian.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli security forces.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)