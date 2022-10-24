DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Israel Police Release Bodycam Video of Teen Terrorist Chase

Israel Police released footage of the chase of the teen terrorist who seriously injured a Chareidi man near Ramat Eshkol on Shabbos.

After brutally stabbing a man in his back, the terrorist fled the scene to a soccer field in Sheikh Jarrah, where he was spotted by a police officer who recognized him from a description that had been published on the police network.

The officer yelled at the terrorist in Arabic to halt but he fled instead, with the officer chasing after him in the soccer field full of dozens of Arab children.

When the terrorist turned toward the officer with an object in his hand [which was later identified as the sheath of the knife he used in the attack], the officer, fearing for his life and the lives of the children on the field, shot him and he fell to the ground. He was later evacuated to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital in serious condition.

This isn’t the first time that this police officer has neutralized a terrorist carrying out an attack in Jerusalem. Seven years ago, a terrorist stabbed a soldier on a bus at the entrance to the city and tried to nab his weapon. The policeman, along with other police officers, struggled with the terrorist and succeeded in neutralizing him.

The commander of the Jerusalem District, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, praised the performance of the policeman: “The policeman who neutralized the terrorist demonstrated vigilance, determination, engagement, courage and great resourcefulness. His accurate shooting and professional performance led to the neutralization of the terrorist and prevented harm to the innocent civilians around him. This is what is expected of every police officer in the Jerusalem District and the Israel Police.”

The Jewish victim underwent surgery upon arriving at Shaare Tzedek Hospital on Shabbos but is still in serious condition. Please daven for the refuah sheleimah of Eliyahu ben Margalit b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)