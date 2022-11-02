DELUSIONAL: Gov. Kathy Hochul Says Rising Crime in New York Is a “Republican Conspiracy”

Incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made some eye-popping comments on MSNBC in a recent interview appearance, attempting to defend her record on crime by insisting that the “idea” that crime is rising is a “national conspiracy.”

“These are master manipulators. They have this conspiracy going all across America trying to convince people in Democratic states that they’re not as safe. Well guess what? They’re also not only election deniers, they’re data deniers,” Hochul told host Al Sharpton.

“Safer places are the Democratic states,” she claimed.

It’s not the first time Hochul has made eyebrow-raising comments about crime in her state. During her lone debate with Republican Lee Zeldin, Hochul openly wondered why Zeldin cares so much about crime.

With the gubernatorial race in New York becoming increasingly tight – and with Zeldin even leading in one poll – Hochul might be grasping at straws to save her flailing campaign. RealClearPolitics now rates the race a “toss up” in a stunning shift from just weeks ago.

At the top of his campaign’s messaging is Zeldin’s relentless attacks on New York’s crime problem and its enabler – the state’s bail reform laws.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)