East Ramapo School Board President Shimon Rose Leaps Into County Legislator Race

East Ramapo School Board President Shimon Rose, who has in recent years become a household name in local politics and earned himself a reputation for tirelessly serving the Monsey community on the School Board, is throwing his hat in the ring to serve as the County Legislator for the new 15th County District representing the Chestnut Ridge and Airmont neighborhoods.

Among the changes made in the county’s most recent redistricting is a new district that will include all of Chestnut Ridge and the nearly all of Airmont. Today, the first step was taken to ensure that the community is well represented in this vital position.

“These past few years have shown me the potential for improving the lives and experiences of local families through mutual respect, dialogue and effective communication with all governmental authorities,” Shimon says. “When I learned that a new district will include my home village of Chestnut Ridge as well as our neighbors and friends in Airmont, I felt that this is an opportunity to further this mission and step up for those who call these beautiful villages home.”

Local residents greeted the announcement with excitement, with one homeowner commenting, “Shimmy has made himself available to serve the public beyond his responsibilities in the school district, and we are sure that this new role will help him do even more for the community.”

Shimon will be running on the Democratic Party line. Primary elections for the new seat are scheduled for this coming June.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)