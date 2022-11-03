RAGING: Trump Trashes Fox News After Personality Says Biden Won in 2020

Former President Donald Trump attacked Fox News after contributor Marie Harf said that Joe Biden defeated him “pretty handily” in the 2020 presidential election.

“There’s a lot of bedwetting that goes on in the media and Democratic circles every four years or so about who our nominee is going to be,” Harf said. “Joe Biden beat Donald Trump pretty handily in 2020. And if Donald Trump runs again I believe that Joe Biden can win again.”

“If you have Joe Biden against Donald Trump I will take my party’s chances any day in that race, Harris,” Harf told anchor Harris Faulkner.

Trump was not pleased with Harf’s remarks.

“Fox News treats ‘TRUMP’ every bit as badly as they did in 2015, before I later won the Election. Fox was brutal then, and not too good now. This lightweight failure in the Obama Administration, Fox News Contributer Marie Harf, is allowed to say anything she wants, without rebuttal – and others likewise. I beat Crooked Hillary Clinton, and then beat Biden by much more. Fox is afraid to say what REALLY happened in that farce of an Election – IT WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN. Get tough Republicans!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Fox News has become more careful when it comes to reporting on the 2020 election as it faces two multi-billion-dollar defamation lawsuits over their boosting of Trump’s election claims in 2020.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)