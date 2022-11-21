Pence Says Appointment of Special Counsel to Investigate Trump is “Very Troubling”

Mike Pence, the former vice president to Donald Trump, called AG Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel to take over the Justice Department’s probes of the former president “very troubling.”

“The appointment of a special counsel is very troubling,” Pence told Fox News Digital. “No one is above the law, but I am not sure it’s against the law to take bad advice from your lawyers.”

Pence noted that there the Justice Department is politicized, pointing to the Russia investigation as evidence.

“There have been disclosed FBI agents falsifying documents, the FBI using a Clinton campaign-funded opposition research document to support two and a half years of the Russia hoax,” Pence said.

The former veep also said he was “deeply troubled” when he learned that “senior leadership at the Justice Department made the decision to execute a search warrant against the personal residence of the former president of the United States.”

“It had never been done in history,” Pence noted, asserting that the raid “sent a divisive message across the country” and “sent a wrong message about America around the world.”

