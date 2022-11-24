HaRav Ovadia Yosef’s Great-Granddaughter Sues Secret Service Agent

Tamar Ben-Chaim, the great-granddaughter of HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl who was attacked by a drunk US secret service agent in July, filed a civil lawsuit against the agent in a DC federal court on Monday, the New York Post reported.

The agent, who was in Israel in preparation for President Joe Biden’s visit, punched Ben-Chaim over and over in an unprovoked drunken fit that left her doubting she would survive the attack. She later told Fox News: “In my head, I was thinking, ‘You won’t survive this. This is the end of your life.'”

According to the lawsuit, Ben-Chaim suffers from lasting trauma including insomnia, anxiety, depression, headaches, and breathing difficulties.

The Post reported that Ben-Chaim’s attorney Marc Zell has accused the Secret Service of protecting the perpetrator. “Defendant — as well as defendant’s employer — is attempting to evade justice by refusing to disclose his identity,” the lawsuit states.

Zell filed a request for the agent’s identity to be revealed under the Freedom of Information Act but the request was denied by the Secret Service. An appeal is pending.

