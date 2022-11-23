“CULT OF PERSONALITY”: Bill Barr Warns Trump “Will Burn the Whole House Down”; Trump Fires Back

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who had a massive falling-out with Donald Trump after refusing to claim that he saw evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, is calling for a new leader of the Republican Party, warning that Trump “will burn the whole house down.”

“Unless the rest of the party goes along with him, he will burn the whole house down by leading ‘his people’ out of the GOP,” Barr wrote in a NY Post op-ed.

“Trump’s willingness to destroy the party if he does not get his way is not based on principle, but on his own supreme narcissism,” Barr continued. “His egoism makes him unable to think of a political party as anything but an extension of himself – a cult of personality.”

Donald Trump didn’t take lightly to Barr’s op-ed and went on a rant against his former attorney general on Truth Social.

“Sloppy Bill Barr was a weak and ineffective Attorney General who was fired (he didn’t quit!), and now he’s nothing more than a disgruntled former “employee.” Barr was a “Bushie” who was petrified of being Impeached, which the Dems were going to do until he changed course on the Rigged Election,” Trump wrote.

“He knows nothing about the Document Hoax, & as a lawyer & former A.G., shouldn’t be talking. Weak RINO Bill Barr always caved to the Dems, & is a disgrace to the Republican Party, & our Nation!” he added.

