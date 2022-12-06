BRUTAL: Trump Beaten by LIZ CHENEY in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 prospects appear to be quickly slipping away from him, with multiple candidates – including outcast Rep. Liz Cheney – beating him in deep-red Utah.

The poll, conducted by Deseret News and the Hinckley Insitute of Politics, found that Trump would pull in just 14.6% of the vote in a hypothetical primary matchup in Utah. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the leader with 24.2% of the vote, and even Liz Cheney of Jan. 6 committee infamy is leading Trump with 16.4% support.

It should be noted, however, that Utah may be an outlier state. While one of the most conservative of the U.S. states, Utah has never been dazzled by Trump as other red states. In 2016, Trump won Utah with just 45.5% of the vote. And recently, over 100 elected Utah officials signed a letter urging DeSantis to run, saying they are “tired of losing.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)