WATCH: Avraham Fried & Betzalel Smotrich Sing Together

Jewish superstar Avraham Fried had a surprise encounter with Religious Zionist party chairman Betzalel Smotrich on Tuesday evening.

The two met at a Chabad gathering in a Jerusalem hotel marking the release of the first Chabad Rebbe, Rav Shneur Zalman of Liadi, z’tl, from prison on the 19th of Kislev.

In a video of the encounter, Smotrich is seen greatly enjoying the unexpected opportunity to sing together with Fried.

