NICE: Israeli Arab Returns Hundreds of Thousands of Shekels Left in His Taxi To Meah Shearim Money Changer

An Israeli Arab was thanked Thursday after returning hundreds of thousands of shekels erroneously left in his taxi cab by a well known Meah Shearim money changer.

The story began to unfold when the money changer, Reuven Kroizer, discovered that he had mistakenly left a bag stuffed with about 300,000 shekel in a cab when he was traveling from the bank to his money changing shop.

Kroizer and his assistant quickly contacted the police, who used the information given to them to identify the taxi driver. Police then contacted the man, an Israeli Arab from east Yerushalayim, and explained the situation to him.

To his credit, the taxi driver drove immediately to the police station to return the money to its rightful owner.

The commander of the Lev HaBira station, Shloimy Tabul, said: “Vigilance and quick reporting of the incident at the police station, along with professional investigators who acted quickly to locate the taxi driver, are the ones who at the end of the day brought a large amount of money back to their owners and a happy ending to the story.”

