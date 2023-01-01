REMEMBER THIS? Trump’s Lies During 2020 Debate Go Viral Again [SEE THE VIDEO]

Yep, he was lying. When during the 2020 presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump about his having paid only $750 in taxes, Trump responded saying that he had paid “millions.”

“I know that you pay a lot of other taxes, but I’m asking you the specific question. Is it true that you paid $750 in federal income taxes each of those two years?” Wallace asked Trump.

“I paid millions of dollars in taxes, millions of dollars of income tax. And let me just tell you, there was a story in one of the papers that I paid $38 million one year. I paid $27 million one year,” Trump replied.

“Show us your tax returns,” Joe Biden said.

“You’ll see it as soon as it’s finished. You’ll see it. You know, if you want to do, go to the Board of Elections. There’s a 118-page or so report that says everything I have, every bank I have, I’m totally under-leveraged because the assets are extremely good. And we have a very we have a I built,” Trump said.

“I’m asking you a question. Will you tell us how much you paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017?” Wallace managed to get in as the two talked over each other.

“Millions of dollars,” Trump replied.o

“You paid millions of dollars? So, not 750?” Wallace asked.

“And you will get to see it,” Trump declared.

Well, none of that coming from Trump was true. The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday publicly released the returns, which show Trump paid $0 in federal income taxes in 2020, in which he claimed a $5.47 million refund, after paying $133,445 in 2019; $999,446 in 2018; $750 in both 2017 and 2016; and $641,931 in 2015.

