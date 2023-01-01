REMEMBER THIS? Trump’s Lies During 2020 Debate Go Viral Again [SEE THE VIDEO]

Yep, he was lying. When during the 2020 presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump about his having paid only $750 in taxes, Trump responded saying that he had paid “millions.”
“I know that you pay a lot of other taxes, but I’m asking you the specific question. Is it true that you paid $750 in federal income taxes each of those two years?” Wallace asked Trump.
“I paid millions of dollars in taxes, millions of dollars of income tax. And let me just tell you, there was a story in one of the papers that I paid $38 million one year. I paid $27 million one year,” Trump replied.
“Show us your tax returns,” Joe Biden said.
“You’ll see it as soon as it’s finished. You’ll see it. You know, if you want to do, go to the Board of Elections. There’s a 118-page or so report that says everything I have, every bank I have, I’m totally under-leveraged because the assets are extremely good. And we have a very we have a I built,” Trump said.
“I’m asking you a question. Will you tell us how much you paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017?” Wallace managed to get in as the two talked over each other.
“Millions of dollars,” Trump replied.o
“You paid millions of dollars? So, not 750?” Wallace asked.
“And you will get to see it,” Trump declared.
Well, none of that coming from Trump was true. The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday publicly released the returns, which show Trump paid $0 in federal income taxes in 2020, in which he claimed a $5.47 million refund, after paying $133,445 in 2019; $999,446 in 2018; $750 in both 2017 and 2016; and $641,931 in 2015.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Wow I’m impressed he was able to find all the loopholes to get out of his taxes ! This is who we need as a president to get us out of all these bad trade deals get our economy back up and running strong.
Ok, who cares how much he did or didn’t pay??!!!
Now you want to compare, side by side, how many lies Biden said compared to Trump?
Trump might be a liar, an egotist, narcissistic and maybe even a bigot, but as far as filling the position as POTUS, he filled that job up better than other president since Reagan
Ask a stupid question- get a stupid answer. Who cares how much he paid? As long as he paid the amount he was legally supposed to pay. Question should have been – Mr. President did you pay the correct amount? Wealthy people and corporations hire tax attorneys to strategize ways to reduce their tax bill within the confines of the law as should everyone. If that was his legal liability that is what he should have paid and if Congress doesn’t like it they should change the laws.
A complete liar and crook. He was never under audit, his sorry excuse for not releasing his tax returns, as every presidential candidate has done for over half a century.
He has constantly whined about Biden’s ” connection to China”. But as president, he had bank accounts in China! For what? What were his business dealings with China while president?