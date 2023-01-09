Report: Biden Admin Continues To Maintain Contact With Iran

The Biden administration has continued “subtle contact” with Iran and might explore a limited nuclear deal, Yisrael Hayom reported over the weekend after inquiring on the matter with the US State department.

According to a State Department spokesperson, the US has various methods of communication with Iran on issues but would not provide further details.

The spokesperson said that the JCPOA has not been in the picture since September, following the protests in Iran in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

However, the spokesperson would not respond to a question on whether the US is maintaining any form of talks on a nuclear deal that is not the complete return to the JCPOA deal.

According to the report, in the past, President Joe Biden was considering a restricted version of the JCPOA involving partial sanctions relief in exchange for the cessation of uranian enrichment.

Both US and Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, have recently made comments that there are indications that the Biden administration has not fully closed the door to finalizing a full nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

