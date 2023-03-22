WATCH: בְּדָמַיִךְ חֲיִי: The Paley Family Holds Moving Bris For Their Son





The Paley family held an emotional bris on Wednesday morning for their son who was born a month after the murder of their two sons Asher Menachem and Yaakov Yisrael, h’yd.

The baby was named Yonasan Rafael. The bris was held at Ullmei Beis Yisrael in Jerusalem.

Reb Paley recited the bracha of Shechiyanu in a broken voice choked with tears as the newborn’s wails could be heard in the background.

HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal, whom Reb Paley is very close to, served as the sandak.

And after the tears came the simcha:

דבורי פלאי חובקת את בנה העשירי לאחר שאיבדה את שני בניה הקטנים, רגע לפני הברית. pic.twitter.com/IANPDdn9Gu — Ariela Sternbach Maresky (@ariela770) March 22, 2023

