RON DUKAKIS: Trump Unveils New Insult for Archnemesis Florida Governor

Former President Donald Trump may have found his favorite insult by which to call his top political rival, Ron DeSantis, unveiling a spanking brand new nickname for the Florida governor: Ron Dukakis.
The insult wasn’t coined by Trump, but rather by Steve Hilton, a Fox News host who shared side-by-side images of failed 1998 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Dukakis and Ron DeSantis both wearing military helmets.
The image of Dukakis is infamous, and many blamed his failed candidacy on it.
Of course, Dukakis didn’t serve in the military and thus he looked silly while wearing a military helmet in a desperate attempt to make himself seem more pro-military. DeSantis, on the other hand is a decorated Navy veteran.
Even so, Trump’s new nickname is likely to get a better reception from his fans that the confusing “Ron DeSanctus” did.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Only a narcissistic maniac like trump would make fun of a decorated veteran in his presidential campaign. Then again he did it to McCain too.
I mean, did somebody proof read this?
Also, 1998?
It was 1988…..
So American politics has degenerated so much that we have news articles covering the different childish nicknames political opponents create for one another?
This man may not serve as president! He is a despicable egoistic narcissist! We don’t need him. There’s a reason his own have abandoned him. He is mean and cruel.
Chasid read again. It wasn’t Trump who said it. And even if he now repeats it, it isn’t “only a narcissistic maniac like trump would” etc. etc.
McCain deserved every bit of it, and yet only Trump was bold enough to deliver. Trump only did that to McCain after McCain ridiculed the thousands of his own constituents who rallied for Trump for saying to build a wall, calling them stupid or whatever….
DeSantis is not a fighter against the establishment. He’s only fighting the left. He’s a great fighter against the left as a governor, but at the same time he’s rewarding the election stealers and the J6ers by providing a fight to Trump even though he did win big in 2020.
https://rumble.com/vdp7df-share-unmasked-have-we-uncovered-the-truth-about-the-2020-election.html