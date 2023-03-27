RON DUKAKIS: Trump Unveils New Insult for Archnemesis Florida Governor





Former President Donald Trump may have found his favorite insult by which to call his top political rival, Ron DeSantis, unveiling a spanking brand new nickname for the Florida governor: Ron Dukakis.

The insult wasn’t coined by Trump, but rather by Steve Hilton, a Fox News host who shared side-by-side images of failed 1998 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Dukakis and Ron DeSantis both wearing military helmets.

The image of Dukakis is infamous, and many blamed his failed candidacy on it.

Of course, Dukakis didn’t serve in the military and thus he looked silly while wearing a military helmet in a desperate attempt to make himself seem more pro-military. DeSantis, on the other hand is a decorated Navy veteran.

Even so, Trump’s new nickname is likely to get a better reception from his fans that the confusing “Ron DeSanctus” did.

