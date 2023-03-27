WATCH: “The Am Voted For Judicial Reform:” Right-Wing Protest In Jerusalem





Tens of thousands of people are demonstrating on Monday evening in favor of judicial reform outside the Knesset in Jerusalem.

The demonstration is being held between Gan Sacher and the Supreme Court, at the back entrance to the Knesset building.

The organizers of the rally Avichai Boron and Berele Crombie said: “The right-wing camp must stand up now and choose its independence. If this time they steal our elections and invalidate our choice at the ballot box – we will always remain second-class citizens. It’s now or never.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)