WATCH: “The Am Voted For Judicial Reform:” Right-Wing Protest In Jerusalem

Right-wing protest. Photo: Regavim

Tens of thousands of people are demonstrating on Monday evening in favor of judicial reform outside the Knesset in Jerusalem.

The demonstration is being held between Gan Sacher and the Supreme Court, at the back entrance to the Knesset building.

The organizers of the rally Avichai Boron and Berele Crombie said: “The right-wing camp must stand up now and choose its independence. If this time they steal our elections and invalidate our choice at the ballot box – we will always remain second-class citizens. It’s now or never.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


  3. This is am Yisrael
    Not paid imported NGO
    The whole country must come out.

    There is no such a think as SILENT MAJORITY ANYMORE.
    It’s all majority. Elected officials. And a democracy.
    Not Paid for UN and EU and US imported demonstrators.