WATCH: Israel Launches New Ofek 13 Reconnaissance Satellite

Israel successfully launched the new Ofek 13 spy satellite into space in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Defense Ministry and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) confirmed.
A Shavet 2 launcher shot the satellite into orbit from the Palmachim Airbase in central Israel at about 2 a.m.
“The ‘Ofek-13’ satellite is an observation satellite with advanced capabilities,” the Defense Ministry stated.
“The satellite successfully entered orbit, has begun transmitting data, and completed preliminary tests.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Isreal launched at own missile from with in isreal
Is sending a strong message that they have a delivery system to hit Iran too