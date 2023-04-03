Barr: Trump Testifying is “Bad Idea” Because He “Lacks All Self Control” [SEE THE VIDEO]





With Donald Trump being arraigned in New York on hush money payment charges on Tuesday, analysts are already looking ahead to the expected trial and wondering how things will play out.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who served under President Trump, has a word of advice for the former commander-in-chief: don’t take the stand to defend yourself.

“I’m not his lawyer. Generally, I think it’s a bad idea to go on the stand, and I think it’s a particularly bad idea for Trump because he lacks all self-control, and it would be very difficult to prepare him and keep him testifying in a prudent fashion,” Barr said on Fox News.

Barr also questioned the legal basis for the Trump indictment and opined that the classified documents case Trump is being investigated for is “the most serious,” but that the probe into whether Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is “difficult” for prosecutors.

“It… runs into First Amendment issues,” he said. “You know, where are you going to draw the line between legitimate First Amendment activity — protesting an election — and actually conspiring to undo an election?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)