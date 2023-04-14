Israeli Killed In South Korea Named: 33 Still Hospitalized, 4 In Serious Condition





The Israeli woman killed in South Korea in a bus accident on Thursday was identified on Friday as Rita Schwartzberg, a’h, 60, from Hadera.

According to a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Friday morning, 33 Israelis are still hospitalized in nine hospitals in South Korea. Four of the victims are still in serious condition, nine are in moderate condition and the others are in light condition.

The Korean police are investigating the case, including the bus driver’s claim that the accident was due to a malfunction in the gearbox. The Korean Foreign Ministry said it would provide necessary support to the Israeli victims after a request from the Israeli Embassy in Seoul.

In the meantime, a medical delegation from the PassportCard insurance company is expected to arrive on Friday in South Korea, and immediately travel to the victims’ hospitals, which are about three hours away from the capital city of Seoul. The main mission of the delegation is to bring the wounded Israelis back to Israel for medical treatment as soon as possible.

The director of the medical delegation Ari Katznitz, VP of Passportcard said: “The doctors who are with us in the delegation will provide treatment to all the injured and not only to those insured by our company.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)