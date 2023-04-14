Multiple Structures Torched as Brush Fires Tear Through Rockland County [VIDEOS]





Police have evacuated some homes in Rockland County as multiple brush fires burn along the CSX train line in Stony Point. At least three structures have caught fire, according to NBC New York.

The fires were kicked off by sparks from an S/B train that had been traveling through Stony Point, Haverstraw, and Congers, according to Rockland fire officials.

With the fires continuing to burn, CSX has been ordered to halt all train traffic coming and going from Rockland County.

Black smoke is visible for miles surrounding the brush fires as strong winds send it billowing outwards in heavy clouds.

For now, police are telling residents to avoid the area of Old Haverstraw Road to Route 303 in Congers.

