HORRIFYING: Swastika Carved On Autistic Teen’s Back, FBI Investigating





A 17-year-old Jewish teenager with autism who wears a yarmulke returned from his Las Vegas public school with a swastika carved on his back last month

His mother discovered the swastika on her non-verbal son’s back.

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, told JewishPress.com that the school claimed that “nothing happened at school.” Her son’s shadow claimed that the teen wasn’t out of her sight and nothing happened.

The family filed a complaint with the Clark County School District Police on March 13.

“As far as I know the 1:1 (ed: shadow) is still working at CCSD (Clark County School District). Her job was to be with my son. If she did not do it I believe she knows who did,” the mother told JewishPress.com.

“The shadow has kept [my son] from class in the past,” she continued. “I dropped him off at school one time last year and I got an email from the teacher and occupational therapist that he was absent from class. I pulled my son out of school because it’s an unsafe environment.”

The incident is now being investigated by the FBI as a suspected hate crime.

“ADL condemns this violent, antisemitic act,” said ADL Nevada Regional Director Jolie Brislin. “Not only was this student targeted for his identifiable faith, but he was particularly vulnerable due to his disability. This incident illustrates points of intersectionality in how hate can show itself across marginalized communities.”

“ADL Nevada, in partnership with Jewish Nevada and SCN, has been in close contact with the parents, CCSD and law enforcement, and will be working with Clark High School to provide antisemitism education. School should be no place for hate and no student should be made to feel unsafe and threatened.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)