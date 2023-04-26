WATCH: Flyover On Israel’s 75th Yom Ha’atzmaut





Israel’s annual Air Force flyover began on Israel’s 75th Yom Ha’atzmaut on Wednesday at 9:20 a.m. and ended in the early afternoon.

In a first in 25 years, 11 fighter jets from foreign airforces joined the airshow, including the US, UK, Germany, and Italy, as a sign of the relationship between Israel and the participating countries.

Another “first” was that the aircraft flew over the Shomron, following a four-year battle by Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council. Last year, the flyover was expanded to Chevron and Gush Etzion for the first time.

Aircraft of Israel Police and Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services also participated in the flyover.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)