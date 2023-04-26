FINALLY ATTACKING DEMS: Trump Calls Bidens A “Crime Family” Involved In “Watergate Times Ten”





Donald Trump took a brief moment away from attacking his fellow Republicans on Tuesday to launch a blistering attack at the “Biden crime family” whose actions he asserted are “Watergate times ten.” His comments came on the heels of Rep. James Comer, chairman of the Oversight Committee, saying that up to a dozen Biden family members were involved in “influence peddling.”

“What Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan have revealed about the ‘Biden Crime Family’ would be Watergate times 10, if this news was revealed just 10 years ago,” Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social.

“Our fake news media is corrupt at a level like never seen before,” he continued. “There has never been anything like it. If this kind of information came out in the past, writers would be getting Pulitzer prizes when Pulitzer prizes meant something. It doesn’t mean very much any more. Yes. Our media is totally corrupt.”

On Fox News, Comer said there are currently 9 Bidens under investigation for potential influence peddling, “but I believe, in the end, that number will be at least 12.”

“When people say, ‘Well, they were involved in ventures around the world,’ I haven’t found a legitimate business on the Biden end,” Comer said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)