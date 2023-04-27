Attempted Ramming & Stabbing Attack In Shomron, Terrorist Is Neutralized





A terrorist attempted to carry out a ramming attack at the Gitai Avisar Junction next to the city of Ariel in the Shomron on Thursday evening.

The attempt failed, with the terrorist accidentally damaging a Palestinian car. The terrorist then exited his vehicle and ran toward a police officer with a knife.

An IDF soldier stationed at the junction shot and killed the terrorist before he could stab anyone.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no Israelis were injured. One woman was treated for shock.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)