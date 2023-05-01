WATCH – WILD SHOOTOUT IN FAR ROCKAWAY: Stray Bullet Shot Through Window Of Yeshiva Siach Yitzchok





A fight that turned violent between two men near Yeshiva Siach Yitzchok in Far Rockaway early Monday morning resulted in a stray bullet being shot through a yeshiva window, though thankfully no injuries were reported.

The yeshiva building is not believed to have been targeted in the incident. NYPD sources tell YWN that they are on the lookout for two black males, one of whom they believe they have already identified.

A bullet hole could be seen in a window of the school’s building on Monday morning, though Siach Yitzchok administrators say it will be swiftly repaired and will have no impact on the children’s learning.

See the shocking footage below of this daytime (early morning) shootout.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)