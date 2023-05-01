WATCH – WILD SHOOTOUT IN FAR ROCKAWAY: Stray Bullet Shot Through Window Of Yeshiva Siach Yitzchok

A fight that turned violent between two men near Yeshiva Siach Yitzchok in Far Rockaway early Monday morning resulted in a stray bullet being shot through a yeshiva window, though thankfully no injuries were reported.
The yeshiva building is not believed to have been targeted in the incident. NYPD sources tell YWN that they are on the lookout for two black males, one of whom they believe they have already identified.
A bullet hole could be seen in a window of the school’s building on Monday morning, though Siach Yitzchok administrators say it will be swiftly repaired and will have no impact on the children’s learning.
See the shocking footage below of this daytime (early morning) shootout.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
stray bullet on whose brain cells is this article resting upon
Just like Grand Theft Auto, only in real life 🙂
Thank you to mayor adams, Selena brooks powers, governor hochul, bill deblasio, and governor Cuomo and all the other democrats involved for bringing the dregs of society into our community by building at least three high rise low income apartments
A wild west world
If they’re caught, thanks to Democrats Cuomo and Hochul’s, they’ve probably been released already and if it had happened in Manhattan they would likely not even get booked altogether. Democrats, Democrats, Democrats!
The privileged white female Governor, Kathy Hochul, is fighting crime and keeping us all safe……..by banning natural gas in apartment buildings. Our first African American female abortionist Attorney General, Letitia James, is keeping us all safe……….by tirelessly going after those dangerous Trump personal tax returns dating back to 1978. Our hard working African American Mayor from New Jersey is keeping us all safe……by partying all night and donning a new $5000 pinstripe suit for his intriguing press conferences. Our first African American female police commissioner, Keechant Sewell, is nowhere to be found. Completely AWOL.
Yet, we idiots pay their salary. Thank you democrats.