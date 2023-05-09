CANCEL CULTURE: EU Cancels Event In Israel Over Ben-Gvir’s Presence





The European Union on Monday announced that it has canceled its Europe Day celebration in Tel Aviv due to the scheduled attendance of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) as a representative of the government.

“The EU Delegation to Israel is looking forward to celebrating Europe Day on May 9, as it does every year,” the EU said in a statement. “Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the European Union stands for. ”

“However, the Europe Day cultural event for the Israeli public will be maintained to celebrate with our friends and partners in Israel the strong and constructive bilateral relationship.”

Ben-Gvir responded to the statement by writing: “It’s a shame that the EU, which claims to represent multiculturalism instead practices silencing. It is an honor for me to represent the Israeli government, the heroic IDF, and the people of Israel in every forum. Real friends know how to voice criticism and how to hear it as well.”

