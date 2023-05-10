WATCH: Huge Explosion In Shechem Lightly Injures IDF Soldier





Hours after the launch of Operation Shield and Arrow, Israel continued its counterterrorism operations in Yehudah and Shomron, entering the city of Shechem on Tuesday morning to arrest two terror suspects who were planning imminent attacks.

The soldiers successfully detained the terrorists and quelled the riots that ensued during the operation and began leaving the city without realizing that Lion’s Den terrorists had planted a powerful improvised explosive device in their path.

The terrorists detonated the IED as the IDF jeeps passed by, causing a huge explosion.

B’Chasdei Hashem, only one IDF soldier was lightly injured despite the force of the explosion.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)