An Arab-Israeli truck driver on Wednesday apparently felt it was more important to mock Israelis running for cover than protect himself from being harmed.

Instead of finding shelter, he sat in his truck and a filmed a video of Israelis following safety instructions, narrating “Run away! Run Away!”

Hundreds of rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza on Wednesday. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no serious injuries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)