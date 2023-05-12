WATCH: New Trump Ad Hammers Away At Biden’s Disastrous Record





In a new television from Donald Trump, the former president takes a wrecking ball to Joe Biden’s claimed successes, showing how many disasters and crises the sitting president’s administration is responsible for.

“Thanks to Joe Biden, our borders are now wide open for all to come, our schools free from parental involvement, mediocre male athletes now given the opportunity to compete unfairly,” a narrator says.

“Under Biden’s unprecedented inflation, the hope of home ownership gone and young adults forced to abandon seeking the American dream to live in their parents’ basement longer,” the narrator goes on.

“Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan left billions in weapons behind and American lives taken. Our police ranks now shrinking, yet Biden spends billions creating an army of 80,000 new IRS agents.”

“Why we would ever accept the incompetence and weakness of Biden when we could have the freedom, security, and economic prosperity we enjoyed just three years ago?”

