FUNNY-ISH: Audio Emerges Of Indicted “Jewish” Rep. George Santos Joking About Jews





Just hours after Rep. George Santos – who claims to be Jewish – was indicted on money laundering, wire fraud, and other charges, an audio of the disgraced congressman came to light in which he jokes about “a room full of Jews.

“If you sit in a room with a lot of Jews, you’re [expletive],” Santos says in the audio clip.

“It’s funny when the -isms start coming out, right? ‘Oh, he’s such a mentsch, he’s such a mentsch.’ Then they go on to the next thing,” Santos is heard saying.

A former roommate of Santos said the congressman used Jewish-sounding names on online fundraisers because he thought that “the Jews will give more if you’re a Jew.” And after his bogus claims of being Jewish were revealed, he insisted that he was simply saying he was “Jew-ish.”

